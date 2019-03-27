TOWN OF BELOIT

Voters have a choice of five candidates for three seats on the Beloit Turner School Board on Tuesday.

Beloit residents Carl McMillian and Jon Tysse are challenging incumbents Kristie Petitt, Dannie Shear and Kimberly Ward.

Carl McMillian

Age: 58

Address: 716 E. Waterford Drive, Beloit.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in occupational health and safety, University of Toledo; graduate of Beloit Turner High School.

Job: Technical product specialist for safety, W.W. Grainger; authorized general industry trainer.

Community service: Town of Beloit Plan Commission member for 21 years, chairman for five years; Festival on the Rock board member for four years.

Elected posts: None

Major campaign issues: “I want to be involved in the continued growth of the Turner School District and help shape the opportunities that offer a high-quality education for our students, while also taking care of the teachers and the taxpayers of the district. I want to help grow educational opportunities for non-college bound high school students, like partnering with Blackhawk Technical College and skilled trades apprenticeship programs.”

Kristie A. Petitt (I)

Age: 47

Address: 780 E. Dogwood Drive, Beloit.

Education: 1989 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and Southeastern Travel Academy.

Job: Corporate travel consultant, BCD Travel.

Community service: Volunteer for Beloit Turner School District, PTO and Turner Athletic Booster Club.

Elected posts: School board member since 2016.

Major campaign issues: “I like to bring my heart to the table by supporting students, families, staff and administration. I like to be true and fair for all of the people in our community. I believe you need at least two terms to really grasp the importance of sitting on the board. There is so much that goes on behind the scenes to know how your district has to properly function financially and educationally.”

Dannie C. Shear (I)

The Gazette was not able to reach Shear for comment.

Jon Tysse

Age: 45

Address: 3165 W. Creek View Parkway, Beloit.

Education: Bachelor of Science and master’s degrees in sociology, doctorate in higher education.

Job: Director of institutional research and effectiveness, Blackhawk Technical College.

Community service: Coached Beloit YMCA baseball, Beloit Blades youth hockey and Rage fast-pitch softball.

Elected posts: Beloit Blades Youth Hockey Board of Directors.

Major campaign issues: “While I am new to the community, it was the community and the school district that sold my wife and I on this community. We have been welcomed at Turner, and I feel this is a great way to give back. My experience and education will bring a different perspective on how colleges and universities might view things as the district moves forward.”

Kimberly Ward (I)

Age: 43

Address: 1434 E. Stratford Drive, Beloit.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, master’s degree in nursing.

Job: Psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner.

Community service: Puppy raiser/trainer for Endeavor Service Dogs.

Elected posts: Beloit Turner School Board member.

Major campaign issues: “I hope to represent the voices of the people within the district whose views aren’t always heard. Every community member’s opinion matters. We need to make sure the new school being built is sustainable and can meet the district’s continuing needs while staying within the budget.