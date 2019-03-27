JANESVILLE

The race for Janesville School Board features five incumbents for five seats.

But that doesn’t mean voters shouldn’t vote. Some candidates were elected and others appointed, so the election results will determine how long each board member will serve.

Those who were elected are Cathy Myers, Jim Millard and Michelle Haworth. They have reached the end of their three-year terms.

Lisa Hurda replaced Carla Quirk, whose term was set to expire in 2021. Dale Thompson replaced Ben Dobson, whose term expires in 2020.

The three board members who receive the most votes will fill the three-year terms, said board Clerk Steve Huth.

The candidate who receives the fourth-highest number of votes will finish the two remaining years of Quirk’s term. The candidate who gets the fifth-highest number will complete the rest of Dobson’s term.

Candidates are: