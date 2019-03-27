JANESVILLE
The race for Janesville School Board features five incumbents for five seats.
But that doesn’t mean voters shouldn’t vote. Some candidates were elected and others appointed, so the election results will determine how long each board member will serve.
Those who were elected are Cathy Myers, Jim Millard and Michelle Haworth. They have reached the end of their three-year terms.
Lisa Hurda replaced Carla Quirk, whose term was set to expire in 2021. Dale Thompson replaced Ben Dobson, whose term expires in 2020.
The three board members who receive the most votes will fill the three-year terms, said board Clerk Steve Huth.
The candidate who receives the fourth-highest number of votes will finish the two remaining years of Quirk’s term. The candidate who gets the fifth-highest number will complete the rest of Dobson’s term.
Candidates are:
- Cathy Myers, 47, of 521 Cornelia St., Janesville. Myers was elected to her first term in 2013. She teaches high school in Rockton, Illinois.
- Jim Millard, 66, of 2223 Morningside Drive, Janesville. Millard is retired from the Janesville School District, where he was employed as a custodian.
- Michelle Haworth, 40, of 2303 Stonefield Lane, Janesville. Haworth has children in the school district and is a customer service manager.
- Lisa Hurda, 45, of 1043 Park Ridge Road, Janesville. Hurda has children in the school district. She was previously a teacher and now works for Mercyhealth. She was appointed to the board in September 2018.
- Dale Thompson, 77, of 4322 Southwyck Drive, Janesville. Thompson is retired from his job as head of the Rock County Developmental Disabilities Board. He served on the school board from 1992-98 and from 2014-17. He was appointed to the board in April 2018.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse