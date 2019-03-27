BELOIT

Incumbents Pam Charles and John Wong face six challengers Tuesday for four seats on the Beloit School Board.

Pam Charles (I)

Age: 62

Address: 2227 Carnforth Place, Beloit.

Job: Retired registered nurse.

Elected posts: Current school board president.

Major campaign issues: “I bring experience as a board member and don’t shy away from difficult issues. Our board is tackling student behavior and teacher retention. There’s no single solution to either, but we know that we must engage and support teachers in order to find solutions. My priorities are hiring our next superintendent, teacher retention, school climate and student discipline.”

Torie Champeny

Age: 39

Address: 1820 Burton St., Beloit.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in human development, UW-Madison.

Job: Senior project manager in oncology research.

Community service: Beloit School Board fiscal committee; volunteer at Converse Elementary School, YMCA youth softball and Girl Scouts.

Elected posts: National chairwoman for the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group’s Clinical Research Committee, UW-Madison academic staff assembly district representative.

Major campaign issues: “Teachers need to spend less time managing chaos and more time teaching and engaging students. Our schools should be an environment that allows teachers to share their passion and expertise to inspire and challenge our kids. District commitment to addressing behaviors shows a commitment to the outstanding talent in Beloit students and teachers.”

Ami Christophersen

Age: 24

Address: 2055 E. Ridge Road, Beloit.

Education: Associate degree, UW-Rock County; currently a student at UW-Milwaukee.

Job: Assistant manager and store manager trainee, Pier 1 Imports.

Community service: Political volunteer/intern for Human Rights Campaign, Tammy Baldwin and Mary Burke; Books for Boys and Head Start volunteer.

Elected posts: None

Major campaign issues: “I will fight to ensure a sound, consistent and optimal environment for educators while acknowledging students’ individual challenges and develop ways to help students achieve academic success. I understand the importance of a consistent environment and will fight for smart, stable placements and help support special education staff.”

Megan Miller

Age: 34

Address: 1811 Vista Drive, Beloit.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in history, secondary education, UW-Platteville; master’s degree, Carthage College.

Job: Early college specialist, Blackhawk Technical College.

Community service: ABC Playgroup early literacy facilitator; Sunday school teacher; Beloit city commissioner for Equal Opportunity Commission; president of Little Turtles Playhouse Cooperative Child Care; vice president of Congregation B’nai Abraham.

Elected posts: None

Major campaign issues: “I care deeply about education and the community. By creating clear, measurable policies that support students’ learning and well-being, we can improve our service to students and their families, better support our teachers, and use data to make decisions. I know I can bring knowledge, passion and collaborative spirit needed to move the district forward.”

Phillip L. VanLandingham Jr.

Age: 39

Address: 1833 Chippewa Trail, Beloit.

Education: Associate degree, University of Phoenix online.

Job: Automotive technician.

Community service: Scoutmaster for Cub Scout Pack 303; assistant leader for Boy Scouts Troop 316; Beloit Field Archers; youth coach for YMCA soccer, baseball, Cub Scout summer softball.

Elected posts: None

Major campaign issues: “I am running to improve our discipline plan, make sure all personnel are accountable for policy and procedures, more transparency between the district and the community it serves. I am also running for better classroom stability, classroom safety for our educators and students, fiscal responsibility, and educator/student retention.”

Joe Walls

The Gazette was not able to reach Walls for comment.

John Winkelmann

Age: 63

Address: 626 Church St., Beloit.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree in biology, master’s of education degree, Loyola University in Chicago.

Job: Retired associate dean of students/director of residence life, Beloit College.

Community service: Stateline Community Foundation, Beloit Library Foundation Board, St. Thomas Church volunteer, Volunteer Action Center and Merrill Community Center boards.

Elected posts: Former Beloit School Board member for 20 years, several years as president and treasurer.

Major campaign issues: “Ensure all students are learning and thriving, provide a nurturing, safe learning environment for students and staff, close the achievement gap and engage students in the learning process. Using financial management focused on teaching and learning, we need to support the new superintendent, listen to educational experts working in the district and explore successful practices from similar districts. Students must be first in all decisions.”

John C. Wong (I)

Age: 53

Address: 2719 Sharon Drive, Beloit.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree in education, UW-Whitewater.

Job: Financial adviser

Community service: Beloit Noon Rotary Club, financial literacy mentor for CareerTek, Rock County Rotary Inc., Beloit Health System Board of Trustees, volunteer for Beloit School District.

Elected posts: Current Beloit School Board member.

Major campaign issues: “It is critical to develop a trusting, professional relationship between the board and the new superintendent. I believe we need to focus on student discipline and governance, accountability of staff and administration, staff support/retention and equity for all students. I hope to be able to continue the work.”