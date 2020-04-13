EDGERTON
If election results hold up, the Edgerton School Board will have three new faces.
Unofficial results released by clerk’s offices in Rock and Dane counties on Monday night show newcomers Brandon Ferrell and Leia Maves raked in the lion’s share of votes in the school board election, while newcomer Jeremiah Johnson narrowly knocked off incumbent Tim Shaw, a two-year board member, by just 50 votes.
Candidate Matt McIntyre made the smallest showing of all the candidates with fewer than 1,000 votes.
All three newly elected board members said they believe the top near-term priority will be dealing with impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown on the district, something none of the new board members could have envisioned when they launched school board campaigns.
“Now more that ever the administration and the school board will be tasked with making school regular again, whatever regular will be after all this. It’s hard to say,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell thinks if there’s a silver lining on the district-wide shutdown, it’s that construction work through a district referendum might get a jump start.
Johnson, a project manager for an electrical contractor, said the district might face the need for fiscal adjustments in the wake of COVID-19.
“Everything we’ve done for budgeting and funding to this point, it’s all kind of moot at this point. First priority will be to analyze the impact of COVID-19 on district financials and reevaluate from there what are priorities for next year,” he said.
Maves, who has a health care industry background, believes the district must focus on getting students into a mindset of learning at school after a jarring, isolating experience of being sent home to learn remotely.
“We can come back, and we can continue to focus on academic achievement, but we have to have a culture and environment where we can do that,” Maves said. “The first points we’ll have to focus on are social and emotional well being.”