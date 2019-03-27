DELAVAN

An incumbent and newcomer are battling for the District 1 seat on the Delavan City Council.

Incumbent Ron Henriott is facing Luis Solis. Henriott is a retired machinist and has held various elected city posts since 1984, including a stint as mayor from 1992 to 2002.

The Gazette was not able to reach Henriott to respond to questions for this story.

Solis, a small business owner, has lived in Delavan for more than a decade and has been an active community member for several years.

Solis’ responses have been edited for clarity and brevity and are not direct quotations.

Q: If elected, what would you do to continue fostering development downtown?

Solis: I would like to revise the downtown ordinances. I propose having benches. We don’t have any, and it really isn’t a welcoming place. Also, I want to talk to some of the building owners and see if we can give them an incentive to update their buildings while preserving the character.

Q: In your view, what is the role of Delavan City Council, and what would your job be as an alderman?

Solis: Representing my district—not only do I live in my district, I go to church here. Citywide, I want to make sure we are addressing things that have been forgotten. Big-box stores are closing throughout the nation, including the Delavan Shopko. We have to find ways to recruit new businesses.

Q: Why are you running, and what would you focus on if elected?

Solis: I’m running to represent my district. I have been part of the conversation for close to 10 years, and I think it’s my time to run and represent the whole community.

If elected, I will focus on revising what we have and moving forward. We’re a growing community, and I want to represent everybody. I want to pull in from our neighbors—Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, town of Delavan—to grow tourism. I want to focus on building bridges and strong foundations with those communities.