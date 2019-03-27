CLINTON

The Clinton School District’s $41.9 million referendum is about efficiency, Superintendent Jim Brewer said.

The referendum would “retire and dispose of” the elementary and middle schools and construct a new 4K through sixth-grade campus on district-owned land next to Clinton High School.

Consolidating classes to two buildings would save the district money in the long haul, Brewer said.

“It’s much cheaper to maintain two than it is three,” he said. “I’d rather re-roof two buildings rather than three.”

Brewer also said the referendum could boost property values. He said data show that strong schools enhance communities and that the referendum could make the district “even more of a destination district for families.”

Along with a new $32.8 million building, the district’s referendum calls for upgrades at the high school, including $3.6 million for a new roof, gym floor and asphalt repairs.

It also would enhance security at the high school and redesign the agriculture and technical education work shops.

Brewer said agriculture and technical education share space, which is isn’t conducive for either program. He said the workshops don’t have enough storage or enough room.

“We are an ag-based community, but you would never know that with our ag classroom,” he said. “We want to bring it up to the expectations that we have here ... for our agriculture.”

The security upgrades include renovating the high school’s front entrance so that visitors are funneled through an office before they enter the building.

Seventh and eighth grades would shift to Clinton High School. Brewer said the new elementary school would be about 132,000 square feet.

The district’s existing elementary and middle schools are more than 60 years old, have asbestos, lack security and are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, said Bob Butler, district director of facilities and transportation.

The tax impact would be $22 per month for a home valued at $100,000.