BRODHEAD

Brodhead’s referendum on a new senior center will stay on the ballot Tuesday, but the outcome will be considered advisory rather than binding, city officials say.

That’s because the referendum question, which asks voters to approve borrowing up to $500,000 for an approximately $1.4 million senior center project, relied on a $500,000 community development block grant the state gave the city last year.

The state rescinded that grant March 7 because the city’s plans for the project differ “significantly” from plans it submitted when it applied for the grant last year, according to a notice from the state’s Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources.

The clawback of funding renders the referendum moot because it asks voters to approve borrowing that hinges on a grant the city no longer has, Brodhead Mayor Doug Pinnow said earlier this month.

The state’s notice arrived weeks after city officials approved the referendum question. It’s too late for the city to reword the question or remove it from the ballot, officials said.

The state told the city it can apply for a grant again.

City Clerk/Treasurer Teresa Withee said people still can vote for or against the referendum even though the outcome is no longer legally binding.

Residents’ votes on the referendum will be considered “advisory” and nonbinding, according to a legal notice from the city.

The outcome will “provide guidance” to the Brodhead City Council “in determining how to proceed with the development and/or construction of a senior center with a multipurpose room to also be used as a community center,” but the vote “doesn’t mandate how the common council is to proceed,” the notice states.

A “yes” vote would support the city borrowing up to $500,000 to build a senior center if the city couldn’t raise funds needed to match a $500,000 community development block grant. A “no” vote would oppose borrowing if the city can’t raise enough money to match the grant.