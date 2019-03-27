DARIEN
Darien Village Board members Cheryl Kaufenberg and Jane Stiles are running for village president in Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent Kurt Zipp has chosen not to seek re-election.
Cheryl Kaufenberg
Age: 72
Address: 209 Washington St., Darien.
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business education, UW-Whitewater.
Job: Retired high school teacher, technical college business teacher, substitute teacher.
Community service: Elementary school reading mentor, student exchange program volunteer and host family, Darien Cornfest volunteer.
Elected posts: Currently serving fifth term on village board.
Major campaign issues: “The incumbent president has chosen not to run, so I hope to be elected to that position.”
Jane Stiles
Age: 55
Address: 124 Oak St., Darien.
Education: Emergency medical technician certificate, accounting certificate from Gateway Technical College, Delavan-Darien High School graduate.
Job: Vice president and CFO of Bliss Machine Ltd.; retired EMT for Darien EMS.
Community service: Darien Girl Scouts, Delavan-Darien Friends of the Visual and Performing Arts committee, Darien Community Club, Darien Cornfest committee, Delavan Youth Football golf outing fundraising committee, board member for Red Flag Fund.
Elected posts: Darien Village Trustee since 2013. Currently serving on committees for parks and recreation, finance, personnel, police and fire/EMS and plan commission.
Major campaign issues: None provided.
