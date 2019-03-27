TOWN OF BELOIT

Incumbent Diane Greenlee will face Beloit resident Tammy Maegli on Tuesday for the Beloit town chairwoman post.

Diane M. Greenlee (I)

Age: 71

Address: 631 E. Holly Road, Beloit.

Education: Graduate of Beloit Catholic High School.

Job: Retired as sales manager from CSI Media.

Community service: Former Chamber of Commerce, Diplomats, several community organizations.

Elected posts: Elected in 2012 to Beloit Town Board; elected chairwoman in 2015.

Major campaign issues: “Incorporation and resolving the 208 sewer service area is a major focus. We continue to follow the best path in order to ensure the best future. We are also experiencing unprecedented residential and commercial growth in the town.”

Tammy Maegli

Age: 59

Address: 713 S. Paddock Road, Beloit.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education from UW-Stevens Point.

Job: Homemaker.

Community service: PTO member for Powers/Townview Elementary School and Beloit Turner Middle School, representative for Rock County Fury women’s hockey team, organizer of the “Pink the Rink” breast cancer awareness fundraiser.

Elected posts: Board member of Blue Line Club of Beloit, secretary from 2005-07 and president from 2014-16.

Major campaign issues: “I will work to cut down on spending, decrease taxes for the township, and ensure citizen-friendly town board meetings to increase community involvement.”