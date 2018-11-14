BELOIT
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, has been re-elected as Assembly Democratic Caucus chairman for the 2019-20 legislative session.
Spreitzer was unanimously elected as the democratic caucus chairman for the 2017-18 session, according to a news release. He will begin his third term in January representing the 45th Assembly District.
“I am humbled to once again be elected,” Speitzer said in the release. “We will champion priorities that Wisconsinites have shared with us loud and clear this November."
Spreizter said his priorities include building up the economy, ensuring affordable health care, funding public education, improving infrastructure, protecting the environment, make voting easier and approving new district maps.
