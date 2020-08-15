DARIEN
Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop Wednesday in Darien, according to an online announcement.
The visit will be one of several President Donald Trump's re-election campaign will host in Wisconsin during the same week Democrats will hold the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the Democrats' pick to go against Trump and Pence in November, will speak virtually at the convention because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Doors for Pence's event will open at 10 a.m. with the event beginning at noon Wednesday at Tankcraft Corporation, N2900 Foundry Road.
Tickets can be reserved online at events.donaldjtrump.com.
The ticketing website includes a disclaimer that by registering for the event, attendees recognize they are at risk for exposure for COVID-19 and that Trump's campaign, Tankcraft or any other involved agencies cannot be held liable.
Trump's campaign website says Pence while in Darien will "deliver remarks on Joe Biden's failure to put American workers first."
The Trump campaign will hold events Sunday in Pleasant Prairie and Monday in OshKosh.