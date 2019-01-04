MILTON
The Milton City Council on Thursday decided not to hold a primary before its spring mayoral election.
The vote was 3-2 with council members Larry Laehn, Lynda Clark and Ryan Holbrook voting against the primary and Jeremy Zajac and Jerry Elsen voting in favor.
Council member Theresa Rusch was absent.
Three candidates will be on the ballot for mayor in April: Mayor Anissa Welch, who is running for re-election, Loren Lippincott and Daniel Loofboro.
Under a policy established in 2015, the council has authority to vote to hold a primary when the number of candidates in a race is twice the number of open seats.
Clark and Laehn opposed holding a primary election because of cost.
City Administrator Al Hulick said the primary would cost the city $5,000 to $7,000.
The mayoral race would be the only one on the ballot because there are no other state or local races set for a primary, Hulick said.
Typically, the city shares primary election costs with the county and state. But because the local race is the only primary, the city would pay the entire cost, Hulick said.
Holbrook was concerned that a primary with only one race would have low voter turnout and would not accurately reflect the electorate’s wishes.
Nancy Lader, a former city council member, supported holding a primary. Speaking during public comment, she said a race with three candidates can lead to a split 33-33-34 percent vote. A primary would eliminate one candidate early and lead to clearer results in the April election, she said.
Zajac said the decision to hold a primary should not be based on budgets or finances.
He and Elsen said the existing policy raises other concerns. If a primary is possible in future city council elections, council members could have a conflict of interests in voting on whether to hold a primary, which is something Elsen and Zajac oppose.
Laehn asked that a discussion on the primary election policy be placed on a future agenda. Welch recommended that the council eventually vote on whether to ask the ad hoc policy committee to review the policy again.
If the council chooses to revisit the policy, it cannot apply it to the spring election. Municipalities must inform the state by the end of this week about whether they plan to hold primary elections, Hulick said.
