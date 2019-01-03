MILTON
The Milton City Council will decide Thursday whether to hold a spring primary in the mayoral race.
Three candidates are vying to be Milton’s next mayor: Mayor Anissa Welch, who is running for re-election, Loren Lippincott and Daniel Loofboro.
The city may hold a primary in the mayoral race because the number of candidates is more than double the number of open seats. If the council chooses to hold a primary, it will be Feb. 19.
Welch was elected mayor in 2015 and had served on the city council since 2011.
The Gazette was unable to reach Welch for comment by press time.
Lippincott is the former chief of the Milton Fire Department. He retired in 2016 after a 40-year career in fire service.
Lippincott said this is his first run for public office. He said a key issue is making sure storefronts are filled with businesses, which is a problem now, he said.
He said Milton needs to examine the ongoing sharing of fire services with Janesville to see if it's working well for all, and the city needs to discuss the future with surrounding towns.
It's time to consider "not just what we can do to survive but what we can do to move forward in the future," Lippincott said.
The spring election will be Loofboro’s first time running for public office in Milton. He said he grew up in the town of Milton and has lived in the city for two years.
Loofboro said he has noticed increases in his taxes in recent years and wants to “fix it.”
He also wants the Milton fire station to stay in the city and not move to another location between Janesville and Milton, as has been discussed.
Loofboro also believes that, if elected, he can help the Milton School District pass its referendum.
When asked how the mayor can help pass a school district referendum, Loofboro said, “Being a hometown guy like me would get that passed.”
The mayor does not have any voting power or authority over the school board.
Two candidates are running for three council seats. Incumbents Larry Laehn and Theresa Rusch are seeking re-election, but incumbent Jeremy Zajac is not.
Laehn hopes to continue paying off long-term debt as the city has done in recent years. Finding solutions to help the fire department and attracting growth in the city are his other two priorities.
Rusch also listed the fire department and growth as priorities, as well as working with the state to improve transportation resources.
