State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, has endorsed Republican Duwayne Severson in the 44th Assembly District race.
Loudenbeck, who has represented the 31st District since 2010, in a news release Monday said she is impressed by Severson's history of public service on both the Janesville School Board and city council.
"DuWayne Severson will bring common-sense solutions to Madison and deliver real results to Janesville," Loudenbeck said in the release. "I have no doubt DuWayne Severson is the best candidate to serve Wisconsin's 44th Assembly District and am proud to endorse him and his campaign.”
Severson will face Sue Conley, a Democrat, for the seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
Libertarian Reese Wood was denied candidacy after the state Elections Commission ruled his candidacy paperwork included signatures from people outside his district, which meant he had too few eligible signatures.
Wood intends to run as a write-in candidate.
Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, has held the 44th Assembly seat since 2012. She announced earlier this year she would not run for reelection.