Two Evansville School Board incumbents face competition to keep their seats in April.
Incumbents Eric Busse and Curtis Nyhus will take on newcomers Rene Johnson and Jan Klaehn on April 2.
Busse has served on the school board since 2010. The Gazette was unable to reach him for comment by press time.
Nyhus has been a board member for less than a year. He received the third-highest vote total in the April 2018 election, which won him a one-year term in a seat formerly held by Jane Oberdorf and David Hamilton.
"I feel like I was just getting my feet underneath me," Nyhus said.
If re-elected, Nyhus said he hopes to better promote the school board in the community and advocate for transparency. He and other board members are working to make meeting minutes more detailed to better inform the public.
The school district last year saw fewer students open-enroll out of the district, which Nyhus said is a positive change he wants to continue.
He also hopes the board can work on attracting and retaining good staff.
Johnson is a banker at Union Bank and Trust and lifelong Evansville resident. She believes her 20-year banking career would bring a fresh fiscal mindset to the board.
A mother of two and Evansville High School graduate, Johnson said she has always been pleased with the district but believes it has room for improvement.
"I am passionate about Evansville," she said. "I really appreciate the school system but also know that I could serve in a good capacity."
Klaehn has lived in Evansville since 2006. Before then, the New York native spent much of her life traveling, and she thinks her life experience would offer the board a different perspective.
The board "needs people who have been here a long time and perspectives of people who come from different places," she said.
Klaehn said her first priority is transparency. She wants to involve more people in board decisions.
She also hopes the district can stay abreast of changes at the state level during this "exciting time" in state politics under a new governor.
Klaehn said she is encouraged by the recent passage of the district's $34 million capital referendum because it demonstrates the community's "commitment to education."
She believes that an emphasis on learning leads to achievement, and she said she hopes to let that principle guide her decision-making if elected.
