With majority of votes in, Fell in lead for Rock County sheriff By KYLIE BALK-YAATENEN kbalkyaatenen@gazettextra.com Nov 8, 2022 3 hrs ago JANESVILLE—In the race for Rock County sheriff, Democrat Curtis Fell was leading early Wednesday against Independent Craig Keller.With 65% of precincts reporting, Fell had claimed 59% of the votes and Keller had claimed 41%.Fell predicted earlier in the evening in an interview with The Gazette that the results would be positive for him and said he feels good about this election.He said that he was fortunate enough to have endorsements of previous sheriffs and everyone who supported him."It's not something I anticipated but I enjoyed it much more than I though I would," Fell said.