JANESVILLE—U.S. Rep Bryan Steil held onto his seat in Wisconsin’s First Congressional District despite a strong showing by Democratic challenger and Janesville resident Ann Roe in Rock County, where 15,000 new voters came aboard amid redistricting this year.
Steil declared victory late Tuesday, staking claim to a third term in Congress and vowing to go forward with a plan to help Wisconsin residents who he said are getting “clobbered” by inflation.
Steil said in a prepared statement at press time on Tuesday night that “it is harder and harder for families to get by as workers and seniors are clobbered by rising costs ... it’s time to get our country back on track. I’m focused on bringing costs down and making our communities safe.”
Steil rode to victory on a strong showing in the more heavily urban eastern portion of the First Congressional District. Voters in Kenosha and Racine Counties tipped the results in the two-term Republican Congressman’s direction by more than a 10 percentage points.
That’s an outcome similar to the last two election cycles in which Steil easily knocked off Democratic challengers despite those Democrats winning in the Rock County portion of the First District.
Steil has held the Congressional seat since 2018.
The First Congressional District has gotten lot of attention this year because of the shift in voter dynamics that came through redistricting, but also because it is seen as key in an ongoing fight by both major political parties to take control of the balance of power in Congress.
The redistricting pulled 15,000 more Rock County voters into the district, mostly in and around Beloit. The part of the county added to the district historically has favored Democrats in both Congressional and presidential elections.
Roe said during her campaign that she thought the redistricting was an equalizer for her grassroots run against an incumbent. Steil, a corporate attorney, sought to conquer the new political turf by knocking on 1,100 doors in the newly-added Rock County territory and meeting with voters at gas stations in Beloit.
Roe, a small business operator and former university instructor, said she made house calls to small business operators and small farm families she believed she could woo with her views on abortion rights and a public option for health care.
Those who spent big money on campaigns knew the stakes, but the spenders also seemed to tilt in favor of Steil.
Overall, campaign finance records supplied late last month by the Badger Project, a campaign funding tracker, show Steil’s campaign outgunned Roe’s by a nearly 4 to 1 margin in cash raised through major campaign donations.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.