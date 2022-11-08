LAKE GENEVA— In Wisconsin’s 32nd state Assembly District, incumbent Republican Tyler August appeared headed to victory Wednesday over Democratic challenger Adam Jaramillio.

With 61% of votes counted late Tuesday, August, of Geneva, appeared to have beaten Jaramillio, of Williams Bay. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, August had claimed 62% of the vote and Adam Jaramillo had 38%.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you