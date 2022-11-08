top story Update: Incumbent Tyler August ahead of Adam Jaramillio in state Assembly District 32 By KYLIE BALK-YAATENEN kbalkyaatenen@gazettextra.com Nov 8, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE GENEVA— In Wisconsin’s 32nd state Assembly District, incumbent Republican Tyler August appeared headed to victory Wednesday over Democratic challenger Adam Jaramillio.With 61% of votes counted late Tuesday, August, of Geneva, appeared to have beaten Jaramillio, of Williams Bay. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, August had claimed 62% of the vote and Adam Jaramillo had 38%.By Wednesday morning, August was still holding a significant lead. With 65% of votes counted about 9 a.m. Wednesday, August remained ahead, 63% to 37% for Jaramillio.District 32 serves mostly southern Walworth County and the town of Wheatland in Kenosha County. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed District 32 State Assembly August Jaramillo Recommended for you Trending Now 3 die, 3 injured in Highway 11 crash near Footville Update: Curtis Fell will be new Rock County sheriff Update: In Assembly District 44, incumbent Sue Conley still ahead of Spencer Zimmerman Backpack straps could be at fault in school gun discharge, police sergeant suggests Update: Ellen Schutt still beating Brienne Brown in state Assembly District 31 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022