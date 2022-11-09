JANESVILLE— Incumbent 44th District State Assembly Rep. Sue Conley, by Wednesday morning, had pulled far ahead in a race against conservative challenger Spencer Zimmerman.
Late Tuesday, Conley said it felt too early to presume victory.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, an unofficial total of mainly absentee ballots in Rock County showed Conley, a Janesville Democrat, held a 54% to 45% lead over Zimmerman, according to Rock County Clerk’s Office results.
By 7 a.m. Wednesday, with 72% of votes cast, Conley was leading 62% to 37%.
Conley said late Tuesday she didn’t want to presume an apparent tally of mainly absentee votes counted was a reflection of the district’s full electorate.
Conley said late on the campaign trail that she was still focused on door-knocking and meeting new voters within her district.
A partial reshaping of the 44th District hauled in some territory on the northeast side of Janesville that has typically skewed conservative. Conley told The Gazette she sought to win over voters there who she said might not normally vote for Democratic candidates.
Conley said she was keenly aware that her opponent would spend an equal amount of time meeting directly with voters in battleground portions of the district.
Zimmerman, a candidate who has tried his hand in several campaigns running for political office in Wisconsin, at times a Republican, other times as an independent or a Democrat, and in other races in which he’d billed himself as a “Trump conservative.”
Zimmerman did not respond to multiple inquiries from The Gazette during his campaign against Conley.
