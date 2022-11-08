top story Update: Clinton Anderson retains 'pretty comfortable' lead over Jeff Klett in 45th Assembly District By RYAN SPOEHR rspoehr@hngnews.com Nov 8, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT — In the race for 45th state Assembly District, Democrat Clinton Anderson was still ahead of Republican Jeff Klett on Wednesday morning.Late Tuesday, Anderson had a 54% to 46% edge. By 8 a.m. Wednesday, with 63% of votes counted, that had widened to a 56% to 44% lead for Anderson. “We feel pretty comfortable, but we are waiting for every vote to be counted,” said Anderson, of Beloit, said Tuesday night. With Green County and all but one Rock County precinct reporting combined, Anderson held a 9,164 to 7,943 lead over Klett.Klett could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.The race had eight write-in votes in Rock County. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now 3 die, 3 injured in Highway 11 crash near Footville Update: Curtis Fell will be new Rock County sheriff Update: In Assembly District 44, incumbent Sue Conley still ahead of Spencer Zimmerman Backpack straps could be at fault in school gun discharge, police sergeant suggests Update: Ellen Schutt still beating Brienne Brown in state Assembly District 31 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022