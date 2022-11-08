top story Update: Clinton Anderson beats Jeff Klett in 45th Assembly District By RYAN SPOEHR rspoehr@hngnews.com Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT — In the race for 45th state Assembly District, Democrat Clinton Anderson prevailed Tuesday against Republican Jeff Klett.Late Tuesday, Anderson had a 54% to 46% edge. By 8 a.m. Wednesday, with 63% of votes counted, that had widened to a 56% to 44% lead for Anderson. “We feel pretty comfortable, but we are waiting for every vote to be counted,” said Anderson, of Beloit, said Tuesday night. In the end, with 99% of votes counted, the final tally was 11,635 votes for Anderson and 9,221 for Klett, or 55.8% to 44.2%.Klett could not be reached for comment late Tuesday. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now 3 die, 3 injured in Highway 11 crash near Footville Public Record for Nov. 10, 2022 Janesville woman charged with seven counts of mail fraud, accused of trying to collect coronavirus relief money Janesville City Council could hire new city manager by April, bump up manager's pay Update: Scott Johnson pulls ahead of Don Vruwink in 33rd Assembly District Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public Record for Nov. 10, 2022 Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022