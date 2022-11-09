State Sen. Nass leading in reelection bid in 11th District By NEAL PATTEN Special to The Gazette Nov 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In Wisconsin’s 11th state Senate district, Republican Incumbent Steve Nass was prevailing late Tuesday night against Democratic challenger Steven Doelder.About 10 p.m. Tuesday, by county, the incomplete results were:Jefferson County: With 93% of precincts reporting, Nass led Doelder 54% to 43%;Kenosha County: With 1 of the 2 polls reported, Nass was ahead of Doelder 67% to 32%;Walworth County: With 65% of precincts reporting, Nass led Doelder 59% to 40%;Rock County: With 75% of precincts reporting, Nass was ahead of Doelder 53% to 46%.“I am humbled by the strong support from the voters across the 11th State Senate District,” Nass told The Gazette. “I will continue to fight for their traditional values every day.”Doelder could not be reached for comment Tuesday night. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022