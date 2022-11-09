BELOIT — After eight years as member of the state Assembly, Beloit Democrat Mark Spreitzer is officially making the jump to state Senate.
Spreitzer late Tuesday night presumed victory with a commanding 11-point lead over Republican challenger Mark Trofimchuck.
By early Wednesday, that lead had widened even further. Spreitzer led Trofimchuck 60% to 40% by 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, with 64 percent of precincts reporting.
Spreitzer had served in the 45th Assembly District since 2014.
Tuesday night, he said he’s looking forward to the chance to represent “about three times” more people as a state senator than he’d represented in the 45th District.
Spreitzer said he’s looking forward to taking a seat on the Senate as work starts in earnest on Gov. Evers next biennial budget.
Spreitzer said he plans to push for the state to use a record budget surplus to attack inflation. He said that can be done by bolstering funding to the public school system, which has been hit hard by cost increases.
He said he views use of surplus as a viable way also to give tax relief to middle-class Wisconsin residents.
Spreitzer remembers one voter in particular who he said was most interested in the fiber of democracy—the election process. Spreitzer said the voter told him he was disheartened so many people seem convinced elections are rife with voter fraud.
“I told him that I hope that people paying attention and going to observe the voting process will help in the end to dampen some of the conspiracy talk,” Spreitzer said. “I won his vote.”
Spreitzer said he’s most excited about the chance to show people of all partisan political stripes that he’s willing to listen to them and work with them.
“I want to be a state senator for everybody in this district. It doesn’t matter if they’re Democrat or Republican. I’m here to help them.”
