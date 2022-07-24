JANESVILLE
Two Democratic candidates with years of experience in the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Egger and Curt Fell, are squaring off in the party's primary for sheriff Aug. 9.
Sheriff Troy Knudson said earlier this year he was not running for reelection.
Egger left the sheriff’s office in December 2019 after 14 years with Rock County. He is now a law enforcement instructor overseeing the criminal justice program at Blackhawk Technical College.
“At Blackhawk, we opened up a new public safety and training center," Egger said. "Training has been my passion for a long time. That’s a big part of this. I took on a whole lot more responsibility with this at Blackhawk. But the variety is big, and I do the training aspect because running for sheriff is something that I always wanted to do.”
Fell is a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, according to the bio on his campaign website (he did not respond to interview requests for this story). He started his career at the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office in Port Washington as a deputy. He became a correctional officer at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in January 1994. Fell was later a deputy before being promoted to sergeant and then captain in 2011. He is the team commander for the SWAT team. He has also been a training commander in Rock County.
Egger said he wanted to get into law enforcement to “do the best I could do for the community” and “drive the change of law enforcement at the sheriff’s office into the future.”
“The paramilitary aspect in law enforcement needs to get out. We need to listen to others when they say, ‘No, we can’t do that,'” Egger said. “I believe in culture change and not in micromanaging and letting sergeants do what they do.”
On his website, Fell wrote that in each of the roles and responsibilities he held at the sheriff’s office, he has “been tasked with developing and managing complex operations centered on efficient and fiscally conservative methods.”
Fell also works at Blackhawk Tech as an adjunct law enforcement instructor, a position he has held since 2000. Fell reported teaching accident investigation, radar operations, traffic enforcement and SWAT operations, as well as firearms, defense and arrest tactics. He also teaches traffic safety to the public, according to his website.
Egger said he wants to connect with people at the sheriff’s office if he wins the election.
“My platform is building those relationships and understanding recruiting is so important, and realize we have that employee-first culture,” Egger said. “If you go to a restaurant and the employees don’t feel like they are valued, are you going to get good service? Probably not.”
On his campaign website, Fell touts being a second-generation law officer who has a “deep understanding of corrections, the criminal justice system and policing” and that he uses that understanding "to seek innovative solutions and improve outcomes.”
Fell also touted being a recipient of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Community Service Award in 2012. Fell has also focused on building community relationships, as he coached football, basketball and baseball in Beloit from 2002-20.
The winner of the primary will face independent candidate Craig C. Keller in the November election.