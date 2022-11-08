top story Johnson pulls ahead in 33rd Assembly District By RYAN SPOEHR rspoehr@hngnews.com Nov 8, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILTON—State Assembly member Don Vruwink, a Democrat from Milton, was trailing Republican opponent Scott Johnson, of Jefferson, late Tuesday in the race for the 33rd state Assembly District.Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, with 52% of votes counted, Johnson had a 55% to 45% lead.The newly-drawn district has parts of Jefferson and Rock counties. Vruwink has served in the 43rd district, but due to redistricting, he lost eastern portions of his former district.Johnson unsuccessfully ran for Assembly in 2014. He is a former Fort Atkinson School Board member.Vruwink declined to comment Tuesday night. Johnson could not be reached. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022