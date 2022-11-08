top story Incumbent August leads in state Assembly District 32 By KYLIE BALK-YAATENEN kbalkyaatenen@gazettextra.com Nov 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE GENEVA—Votes were still being tabulated late Tuesday night in Wisconsin’s 32nd state Assembly District.But with 61% of votes counted late Tuesday, incumbent Republican Tyler August, of Geneva, appeared to have beaten Democratic opponent Adam Jaramillio, of Williams Bay.As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, August had claimed 62% of the vote and Adam Jaramillo had 38%.District 32 serves mostly southern Walworth County and the town of Wheatland in Kenosha County. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed District 32 State Assembly August Jaramillo Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022