Wednesday was the filing deadline for candidates hoping to run for office in the fall 2022 elections. If a party has more than one qualified candidate, those candidates will compete in primary elections Aug. 9. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
The following are those who took out papers to run in state legislative districts that cover Rock and Walworth counties, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. After the deadline, the commission was working to confirm the eligibility of candidates. The names bolded below are those whose candidacies had not been confirmed by the WEC as of 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
State Senate District 11
- Sen. Steve Nass (I), R-La Grange
- Dylan Kurtz, R-Janesville
- Steven Doelder, D-Genoa City
Nass has been senator for District 11 since 2014. Before that, he spent more than 20 years in the state Assembly. He won reelection to the Senate in 2018 and was chairman of the Administrative Rules and Labor and Regulatory Reform committees.
Assembly District 31
- Brienne Brown, D-Whitewater
- Maryann Zimmerman, R-Whitewater
- Ellen Schutt, R-Clinton
- Jason Dean, R-Whitewater
- Summer Cook, We the People Party-Elkhorn
- Christopher Hansen, American Solidarity Party-Walworth
The 31st Assembly District will not have an incumbent candidate this year with Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, running for secretary of state.
Assembly District 32
- Rep. Tyler August (I), R-Lake Geneva
- Bart Williams, R-West Bend
- Adam Jaramillo, D-Williams Bay
August was first elected to represent District 32 in 2010 and has been in the Assembly's leadership group as speaker pro tempore since 2013.
Assembly District 33
- Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton
- Scott Lincoln Johnson, R-Jefferson
- Dale Opperman, R-Jefferson
Vruwink currently represents the 43rd Assembly District, but his hometown of Milton was drawn out of the district as part of the redistricting process this year. He decided he would run for election in his new home district.
State Senate District 15
- State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit
- Mark Trofimchuck, R-Brodhead
Spreitzer has been the Assembly representative for District 45 since January 2015. His run for Senate comes after Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, announced she was retiring from the Legislature earlier this year.
Assembly District 43
- Matt McIntyre, D-Edgerton
- Jenna Jacobson, D-Oregon
- Marisa Voelkel, R-Town of Janesville
The current representative for District 43, Rep. Don Vruwink of Milton, no longer lives in the redrawn 43rd District.
Assembly District 44
- Rep. Sue Conley (I), D-Janesville
- Spencer Zimmerman, R-Janesville
Conley is facing reelection for the first time after winning her first run for state office in 2020. She was on the Assembly's Family Law, Local Government, Public Benefit Reform, and Ways and Means committees.
Assembly District 45
- Jeff Klett, R-Beloit
- Clinton Anderson, D-Beloit
- Ben Dorscheid, D-Belleville
The 45th District incumbent, Rep. Mark Spreitzer, decided to run for state Senate this year, opening up the seat for a new state representative.