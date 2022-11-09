JANESVILLE—Late Tuesday, 44th District State Assembly Rep. Sue Conley said it felt far too early to presume victory in a race against conservative challenger Spencer Zimmerman.

Shortly before 11 p.m., an unofficial total of mainly absentee ballots in Rock County showed the incumbent, Conley, a Janesville Democrat, held a 54% to 45% lead over Zimmerman, according to Rock County Clerk’s Office results.

