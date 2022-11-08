top story Anderson holds 'pretty comfortable' lead in 45th Assembly District By RYAN SPOEHR rspoehr@hngnews.com Nov 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—In the race for 45th state Assembly District, Democrat Clinton Anderson had a 9,164 to 7,943 edge late Tuesday over Republican Jeff Klett.“We feel pretty comfortable, but we are waiting for every vote to be counted,” said Anderson, of Beloit.With Green County and all but one Rock County precinct reporting combined, Anderson held a 9,164 to 7,943 lead over Klett.Klett could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.The race had eight write-in votes in Rock County. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022