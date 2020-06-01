JANESVILLE
The Aug. 11 primary election will feature two familiar faces in the Rock County clerk race.
Incumbent Lisa Tollefson and challenger Yuri Rashkin both submitted nomination papers by Monday’s deadline.
Both are running as Democrats.
No one else filed to run for the seat, Tollefson confirmed Monday.
The Rock County Board appointed Tollefson the then-vacant clerk’s post in 2015, and voters elected her to a full two-year term in 2016. She had served as Harmony town clerk for five years before her initial appointment.
She said she decided to seek reelection because she enjoys serving the county.
“I love what I do,” Tollefson said. “I love taking care of our elections, keeping integrity in them, and helping people with their passports, marriage licenses and work permits, and kind of being behind the scenes and taking care of the county.”
Rashkin represents city of Beloit wards 16, 17 and 18 on the county board. He also served on the Janesville City Council from 2008 to 2012.
Rashkin said he has noticed some errors by the clerk’s office as recently as the spring election, and he hopes to improve service if elected.
“I decided to run for county clerk because I have a record of public service, and I was looking at what we have going on at our clerk’s office, and I feel we can do better,” he said.
In the county register of deeds and treasurer races, only the incumbents have taken out papers to run, Tollefson said Monday.