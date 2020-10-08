ELKHORN
Walworth County’s register of deeds seat comes open Nov. 3, and the woman who was appointed to the post this year seeks to protect her berth.
Democrat Cairie Virrueta, Elkhorn’s former city clerk, was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in March to replace resigning Register of Deeds Donna Pruess. Virrueta seeks to serve a full term as register of deeds but is facing a challenge from Republican Michele Jacobs.
Jacobs, a legal assistant at the Walworth County Corporation Counsel’s Office and a former county clerk’s office employee, is a political newcomer.
Virrueta has lived in Elkhorn for 27 years and was the Elkhorn city clerk for six years before being appointed register or deeds.