ELKHORN
Walworth County has a new register of deeds.
Republican Michele Jacobs defeated current Register of Deeds Cairie Virrueta, 34,135 to 21,264, on Tuesday.
After serving as Elkhorn city clerk for six years, Virrueta was appointed register of deeds by Gov. Tony Evers in March to replace resigning Register of Deeds Donna Pruess.
Jacobs currently works as a legal assistant at the Walworth County Corporation Counsel’s Office and previously worked in the county clerk’s office. This was the first election in which she was a candidate.