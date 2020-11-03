JVG_201103_POLLS13_AW
Voters mark their ballots in booths behind inside the former Sears store in Janesville on Tuesday.

 Anthony Wahl

The Associated Press has declared incumbent Bryan Steil the winner in the 1st Congressional District.

Bryan Steil, a Republican from Janesville, won a second two-year term by defeating newcomer Democrat Roger Polack of Caledonia.

Vote totals were not immediately available as large numbers of absentee ballots were still being counted late Tuesday night.

A spokeswoman said Steil would not be available for comment until Wednesday.

“We have important work ahead of us, and I will continue fighting every day to defeat coronavirus, ensure everyone who wants a job has a job and keep our communities safe,” Steil said in a statement. “Thank you for your confidence in me.”

Polack said he had not decided whether to run again, saying, “I’m going to let this sit for a bit. …

“It’s not the result we wanted, but I feel I gave it my all and had a fantastic core of volunteers and supporters and worked hard to get our message out there, but obviously came up short today,” he said.

Polack is a lawyer who grew up in Racine and had worked for the U.S. Treasury Department, including a tour in Afghanistan, where he worked to track terrorist funding.

Polack’s most recent job was with a large law firm in Washington, D.C., and Republicans tried to paint him as creature of “the swamp” who owned two houses in D.C.

Steil is a corporate attorney who jumped into electoral politics in 2018 when Rep. Paul Ryan decided not to run again.

Steil has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, but the two appeared to get even closer after riots broke out over the killing of a man by Kenosha police.

Steil called on the president to send in federal resources to stem the violence and repeatedly praised Trump’s response.

Trump praised Steil during a campaign stop at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.

Steil vastly out-fundraised Polack, $3.24 million to $483,251 at last count.

Steil made numerous public appearances throughout the district, often posing with police as he embraced the Republican law-and-order strategy.

Polack was rarely seen. He said he made his pitch through electronic media that targeted likely Democratic voters.

The 1st Congressional District has become a Republican-leaning district over the years as politicians changed boundaries to exclude Beloit and expanded northeastward toward Milwaukee. But President Barack Obama won the district twice.

