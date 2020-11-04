BELOIT
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, defeated Republican challenger Tawny Gustina on Tuesday in his reelection bid to represent the state’s 45th Assembly District.
Preliminary election results show Spreitzer beat Gustina, 14,451 to 11,895, according to Rock County and Green County election results posted online late Tuesday night.
Gustina beat Spreitzer in Green County (3,300 votes to 2,602), but the incumbent made up the difference and some in Rock County (11,849 to 8,595).
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Rock County’s largest municipalities. More than 8,000 absentee ballots were counted in Beloit and more than 22,000 in Janesville, according to elections staff in both cities.
Spreitzer, 33, is a Beloit native and previously worked at Beloit College before serving as a full-time legislator. He served on the Beloit City Council before running for state Assembly in November 2014.
He ran on a campaign of election reform, protecting the environment, boosting public safety transparency and promoting economic reform in the face of COVID-19.
Gustina, 41, is a Beloit native and has a background in education and nonprofit management. She currently is a human resources professional.
She has not served in elected office previously. Gustina campaigned on protecting Second Amendment rights, fiscal responsibility and supporting businesses through workforce investment.