Early voting

Early voting for Janesville residents continues weekdays through Oct. 30. Hours are 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Oct. 29 and 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.

Clerks in other cities, villages and towns set their own hours; contact them for information. Or go to myvote.wi.gov, click on "Vote absentee," fill in your name and date of birth, and click on "Finding local absentee options."

All voting in Wisconsin requires an approved photo ID.

Voters may also register to vote during early voting or at the polls Nov. 3. Proof of residence is required. For details, go online to myvote.wi.gov or call your municipal clerk’s office.