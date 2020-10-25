JANESVILLE
Under more normal, nonpandemic circumstances, Lisa Johnson said the Janesville League of Women Voters would have spent the months leading up to Election Day registering people to vote at the farmers market or library.
“We can’t really congregate and have meetings or hand out materials,” said Johnson, the voter services chairwoman for the local league.
In an abnormal election season, the nonpartisan voting organization joined other groups throughout the state on a brisk Saturday morning with a “Pack the Polls” parade of decorated cars driving through the city, encouraging residents to vote.
“This is definitely an adaptation,” she said. “It’s trying to stay in front of the public and be visible.”
The parade of about 15 cars began at about 10 a.m. Saturday at the Janesville Post Office and turned onto Milton Avenue, moving on to several routes throughout the city.
Karen Marino of Janesville said she wanted to join the parade “because every vote counts.” She wrote the word “vote” on her car windows in red, white and blue marker.
Also in attendance Saturday was Carole Salinas of Janesville, who is the co-president of the Janesville branch of the American Association of University Women. She had taped decorative paper that said “vote” to the front of her car.
“We want women to get out and vote,” she said, adding that the league invited her local association.
Other cars listed resources for voters, such as the website myvote.wi.gov and the League of Women Voters’ voter ID helpline, 608-285-2141.
Johnson said they wanted to make some noise—although, at the request of local police, not too much noise—in Janesville neighborhoods to remind residents how important the right to vote is.
At times, Johnson gets frustrated with the obstacles to voting, such as long lines, having the proper photo ID and proof of residency when registering.
“Even though we have a right to vote, the rights have almost some strings attached, where you’ve got to make sure that you’re in compliance,” she said. “And that’s where we step in and try to help people.”
One point of confusion she has heard from the folks she speaks with is about absentee ballots and the logistics for filling them out and submitting them.
It has also been a struggle to follow all the court decisions, as each level of the judicial system might have different rulings.
Johnson encourages people to check the Wisconsin Elections Commission website, elections.wi.gov, if they need up-to-date information.
She said this close to the election, voters mail in their ballots “at their own risk.” It’s not that she doesn’t trust the post office; she just knows the staff might be overwhelmed.
She instead encouraged people who have their ballots to check with their city hall or local clerk about how to submit them in person.
She also emphasized that if the results are slow to arrive on Election Day or later, she trusts that election officials are taking their time to be thorough.
Johnson said “in my dark moments,” she thinks about how she can’t complete the whole voting process for everyone she meets.
“I could talk until I’m blue in the face, and it doesn’t mean A, they’re going to register, or B, they’re going to vote,” she said. “But I’m thinking they will this time. I’m thinking the turnout is going to be very high. And I have to stay positive and try to educate: how to vote, the importance of voting and just keep the message coming.”
Johnson knows a lot of people she meets—those tuning into League of Women Voter events, for example—might already be locked-in voters.
The next step, she said, is encouraging those people to think about their social circles: Who can they reach? Are their parents, roommates and co-workers all registered to vote? Do they have a plan to vote in order to avoid last-minute snafus, such as bad weather or unforeseen circumstances?
“My message (on a recent call) was: Spread the word,” she said.