CLINTON
Rock County's closing tally Tuesday night of in-person and absentee votes showed Amy Loudenbeck will move into a second decade as a member of the state Assembly.
Loudenbeck claimed victory Tuesday night over former school teacher Elizabeth Lochner-Abel.
Loudenbeck, the Clinton Republican and veteran state lawmaker, won re-election against Lochner-Abel, a former English teacher, almost 2 to 1 in some parts of the district.
The preliminary results mean the 9-year incumbent assemblywoman will return to the 31st for another term.
Loudenbeck said in a statement that she remains "committed" to making Wisconsin "the best place to live, work, farm and raise a family."
She said she plans to key on some "unfinished business"—bills she said she'd worked on in the last legislative session that didn't move forward.
Among the bills Loudenbeck said she'd jump back into is a bill she authored that would provide a new framework for expansion of telehealth.
Loudenbeck said she believes that bill could have bipartisan support, including backing by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
During her campaign, Loudenbeck, like many Republican Wisconsin lawmakers, has said she favors mask-wearing as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19—as long as it’s presented as a choice, not an enforced state mandate.
Loudenbeck also has called Gov. Tony Evers’s mandates requiring masks in public, and his earlier COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were “illegal” and a political overreach by the Democrat governor.
Lochner-Abel who retired from teaching before trying to enter state politics this year, has criticized Republicans who control the statehouse for their successful pushing of the state’s Supreme Court to throw out the governor’s Safer at Home orders, a move she said she opposes because she said Republicans had "no plan" to protect people against COVID-19.
Loudenbeck's campaign went into the home stretch the last few weeks with a strategy that appeared to target independent voters.
Recent local radio ads by the Loudenbeck camp cast the lawmaker as having a pragmatic, rural sensibility and a willingness to listen to people in her district regardless of their political stripes.
Loudenbeck made a commanding showing on her home turf Tuesday, for instance, in the village and town of Clinton, Loudenbeck garnered about 1,100 votes to Lochner-Abel's approximately 500.
Loudenbeck for years has held a budget-builder's seat on the Legislature's influential Joint Finance Committee.
She said in an earlier Gazette interview that she aimed to “lead without fear” during the COVID era, and that she'd “try to instill confidence in the public that the government is going to listen to people and support a stable economy.”