EVANSVILLE
More Evansville voters showed support Tuesday for a new pool at Westside Park than for a pool at Lake Leota Park.
However, at first glance, it might seem voters did not want a new pool at all. The city’s pool referendum listed three options, and the third option—no pool—garnered the most votes.
But the referendum was not designed to be won by plurality, said City Administrator Ian Rigg.
Here is how it worked:
Options one and two both proposed a new pool, but each one specified a different location—Westside Park and Lake Leota Park, respectively.
The city combined the votes from options one and two to get a total number of “yes” votes and lined that up against the total number of “no” votes for the third option, Rigg said.
The totals were 1,838 “yes” votes and 1,352 “no” votes.
Of the two affirmative options, 1,054 people preferred option one: building an aquatic facility at Westside Park for an estimated $125 increase over 2019 tax bills beginning in 2024.
The city council has committed to pursuing the preferred location of “yes” voters, Rigg said.
At an upcoming meeting, the council will vote on a motion to move forward on a new pool at Westside Park and to direct staff to look into hiring consultants to draw up final plans, Rigg said.
City officials hope to start moving dirt in fall 2021 with a completion date sometime in 2023, Rigg said.
If voters rejected the new pool options, it is likely Evansville no longer would have a pool because the existing pool at Lake Leota has reached the end of its life, Rigg said.
He said the city will consider keeping the existing pool open while the new pool is being built.
“I am just glad that we had a high number of people participate and voice their opinion,” Rigg said.