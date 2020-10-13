JANESVILLE
President Donald Trump’s appearance Saturday in Janesville will feature a public rally in a county that has recently set local records for COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and positive test rate.
Trump, who was hospitalized himself two weeks ago with COVID-19, is scheduled to have a rally at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, 1130 W. Enterprise Drive, Janesville, at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Doors open for the general admission event at 3 p.m.
It was previously reported that Trump’s visit would be a fundraiser, but a Trump campaign announcement shared at 9 p.m. Tuesday formally announced the event will be open to the public.
“All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer,” the announcement states.
Registration can be done online on the Trump campaign website.
The registration page says the following:
”By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”
Trump is running against Democrat Joe Biden.