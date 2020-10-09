DELAVAN
The Delavan-Darien School District is going to referendum Nov. 3 to ask taxpayers to help fund $6.5 million in upgrades to athletic facilities in and around Borg Stadium.
District Administrator Jill Sorbie said those facilities are “deteriorating.”
“It needs to be improved for the health and wellness of our students,” she said, adding that the track is a “health hazard at this point.”
The estimated tax rate impact would be $16 per $100,000 of equalized property value, but the year-over-year tax impact could vary. The district also has breakdowns by municipality on its website because there are differences.
Borg Stadium, which is used for football and track and field, first opened 58 years ago, according to district referendum literature.
Upgrades in this referendum include:
- Resurfacing the track’s lining.
- Seating renovations in the stadium.
- New restrooms, concessions, storage and locker rooms.
- Adding a new field turf surface.
- Addressing the cracked tennis courts.
In a presentation, district officials said their bid to host the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s regional or sectional track meets has been denied because the track has not been resurfaced since 1996, “and is actually unsafe with bare asphalt showing in many areas.”
Poor conditions at the soccer field also mean the WIAA has not allowed the school to host regional or sectional soccer matches, officials said.
The district has had mixed results with past referendums, but its most recent one—$2.8 million for operational costs—passed in November 2018 with 56.5% of the vote.
Sorbie said the facilities that need upgrading are used not just by students at the middle and high school, but also by community members.
She said neighboring school districts have “far nicer facilities than we do.”
“Our students and our community deserve to have a nice facility as well,” Sorbie said.
Read more election preview stories from The Gazette at GazetteXtra.com/election.