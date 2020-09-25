JANESVILLE
A former lawmaker and a current state senator whose district includes the 44th Assembly District have endorsed Sue Conley for state Assembly.
Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, in the state's 15th Senate District and her predecessor, Tim Cullen of Janesville, announced their endorsements in a news release Wednesday.
The 44th Assembly District falls within the 15th Senate District's boundaries.
“I have known Sue for many years in her role as a non-profit executive director and Janesville city council member," Ringhand said in the release.
"Sue is very in touch with the issues that face her district and the entire state including homelessness, the need to expand BadgerCare, fair redistricting maps, equalized shared revenue and the problems that COVID-19 are causing. I am confident that Sue will do an excellent job of representing Janesville.”
Cullen said in the release that he worked with Conley for nearly 15 years on community projects.
Conley, a Democrat, faces Republican DuWayne Severson in the Nov. 3 elections.
The two are vying to replace Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville, who is not seeking reelection.