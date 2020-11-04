CLINTON
Clinton School District voters on Tuesday approved two referendums the district sorely needed: one for additional operational funding and one for $32 million in facilities upgrades.
Question one on the facilities upgrades passed 1,761 to 1,604 or 52.33% to 47.67%. Question two on exceeding the revenue limit was approved 1,753 to 1,589 or 52.45% to 47.55%, according to results from Rock County Clerk’s Office.
The new facilities plan will address many of the high-cost maintenance needs at the middle and high schools.
Earlier in the evening, Superintendent Jim Brewer said he was thrilled with the news.
“It’s phenomenal,” he said. “We are incredibly grateful for the community for its continued support of our schools. The facility improvements and additional funding that were approved will help thousands of Clinton students succeed.”
The first ballot question asked to borrow $32 million to address critical maintenance, renovations and repairs at the middle and high school buildings. Under the plan, the high school would get a new roof, a two-station gym and expanded agriculture and tech ed classrooms.
The district will also transition from three buildings to two, resulting in one facility for grades 4K-6 and one for grades 7-12. A 17,000-square-foot wing will be built at the middle school for younger students.
Brewer said design work for the facilities projects will begin soon. District leaders and staff will work closely with Eppstein Uhen Architects and JP Cullen to ensure the new spaces will meet the needs of students and staff.
The second question asked voters to approve a four-year step increase in funding. The revenue limit increase would be $500,000 in year one, with an additional $500,000 in each of the next three years. After year four, the $2 million approved by voters will be used on an annual basis to sustain operations.
Limited population growth and a decline in resident student enrollment have negatively impacted Clinton’s state funding.
The referendums followed a failed spring 2019 referendum for $41.9 million.
Brewer said the school board did its due diligence in listening to the community after the last referendum.
“I’m very proud of the board for the work they did advocating for students and meeting the needs of the Clinton community,” he said. “The Clinton community has always been supportive of the students, and I’m not surprised citizens stepped up.”