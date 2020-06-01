It was not clear Monday night whether primary elections would be needed in the Republican or Democratic races for the 1st Congressional District.
The deadline to file nomination papers with the state Elections Commission was 5 p.m. Monday, but a final list of candidates will not be ready until Tuesday, said commission spokesman Reid Magney.
Incumbent Bryan Steil’s ballot status was approved, as was that of one of the Democratic challengers, Roger Polack.
But the application of Polack’s probable Democratic opponent in the Aug. 11 primary, Josh Pade, was still listed as pending Monday night.
On the Republican side, applications from John Baker of Mukwonago and Jeremy Ryan of Baraboo were also listed as pending.