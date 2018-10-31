WILLIAMS BAY
As part of its plan to improve school safety, the Williams Bay School District on Tuesday will ask voters for permission to exceed its revenue cap by $90,000 annually to help pay for a school resource officer.
If voters approve, the officer would begin working in the schools this year.
The officer is part of the district’s crisis plan, which was developed through a joint effort of the local school board, police department, fire department, village board and the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, according to a referendum information sheet.
The plan includes several security measures already funded by a state grant: shatter-resistant film on the middle/high school entrance windows, an instant notification system linking the schools to the police department, another security camera at the middle/high school entrance and trauma training for staff.
Under the plan, the resource officer would spend 75 percent of his or her time in the schools and 25 percent in the community.
The $90,000 would cover 75 percent of the officer’s $114,000 salary and benefits package—or about $85,500. The village would pay the remaining 25 percent, according to the information sheet.
The extra money beyond the $85,500 would be set aside to cover future salary and benefit increases. When the officer’s pay exceeds $90,000, the district would cover the increases from its operating budget, according to the information sheet.
The referendum would boost the school tax rate by 9 cents per $1,000 of equalized property value.
That means the owner of a $200,000 home would pay $18 more annually.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse