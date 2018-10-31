Referendum question

Shall the Whitewater Unified School District, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $2.0 million for the 2019-20 school year, by $2.8 million for the 2020-21 school year, by $3.6 million for the 2021-22 school year, and by $4.4 million for the 2022-23 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of the following: maintaining targeted class sizes, maintaining student support and mental health services, maintaining comprehensive instructional and co-curricular programs, and maintaining technology, safety, and facilities infrastructure?

Further questions about the referendum can go to 262-472-8700 or referendum@wwusd.org.