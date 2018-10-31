WHITEWATER
Voters in the Whitewater Unified School District will have a chance Tuesday to approve or reject an operational referendum to preserve programs and class sizes.
If the referendum passes, the owner of a $100,000 home would see an average tax increase of $30 for the 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. There would be no tax increase in the referendum’s first year—2019-20.
The district, which has projected declining enrollment over the next several years, is asking voter permission to exceed state revenue limits by $2 million in the 2019-20 school year, $2.8 million in 2020-21, $3.6 million in 2021-22 and $4.4 million by 2022-23.
With this new referendum, the district is trying to maintain:
- Current class sizes.
- Student support and mental health services.
- Comprehensive instructional and co-curricular programs.
- Technology, safety and facilities infrastructure.
The referendum replaces one that was approved in 2014 but will expire in June 2019. Superintendent Mark Elworthy said the only difference in this question is the addition of “safety.”
The 2014 referendum passed by more than 2,000 votes.
In 2016, voters approved a $23.5 million referendum for renovations to the five district schools.
School board President Casey Judd said in a news release that approving the latest referendum would help ensure students see more personalized attention.
“Research tells us that smaller classes lead to more individual attention, more engaged learners and better outcomes for students,” Judd said.
The district in the last several months has received school safety grants from the state Department of Justice, but Elworthy said officials will find areas for future work as improvements are made, such as blind spots that new security cameras don’t cover.
Providing students with high-quality mental health and support services, as well as sufficient opportunities with electives, clubs and teams, is important for the district, Elworthy said.
“We want our students to have the best opportunity for success,” he said.
