Whitewater Unified School District voters on Tuesday approved an operational referendum to preserve district programs and class sizes.

Superintendent Mark Elworthy said Tuesday night the decision will allow the district to focus on the educational needs of individual students.

“Operating referendums are what keep the doors open,” Elworthy said. “It allows us to maintain services that allow our students to be successful.”

The tax impact for district homeowners will be an average increase of $30 for the owner of a $100,000 home for the 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. The referendum’s first year—2019-20—will see no tax increase.

The referendum asked voters to allow the district to exceed state revenue limits by $2 million in the 2019-20 school year, $2.8 million in 2020-21, $3.6 million in 2021-22 and $4.4 million by 2022-23.

The district has projected declining enrollment in the next several years. The referendum aims to put more money to maintain class sizes; student support and mental health services; comprehensive instructional and co-curricular programs; and technology, safety and facilities infrastructure.

This new referendum replaces a nearly identical 2014 one that voters approved by more than 2,000 votes.

Additionally, voters in 2016 approved a $23.5-million capital referendum for renovations to the district’s five schools.

Elworthy said he was glad to have the community’s support—especially after the district has gone to the public with referendum questions three times since 2014.

“I’m very appreciative,” he said.

