Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, will have a second term in the state Assembly after beating challenger Gabriel Szerlong on Tuesday.
Vruwink, who was elected in 2016, said his win was the result of a positive campaign that did not include attacking his opponent.
Szerlong, a 25-year old Milton resident and recent college graduate, stepped down from his position as a legislative assistant in the Assembly earlier this year so he could campaign full time.
Szerlong ran for Milton School Board earlier this year but was eliminated in the primary. Vruwink is currently a member of the school board.
Both candidates are Milton residents and received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Vruwink, a retired Milton School District teacher, scooped 1,765 votes in the city of Milton, while Szerlong took 768 in their home city.
In Walworth County, which tends to lean Republican, Vruwink took 2,955 votes compared to Szerlong’s 1,881.
Vruwink received a larger percentage of votes this election than he did in 2016 against Republican Allison Hetz. He believes that proves constituents are happy with what he has done in the Legislature.
Transportation funding, increasing access to broadband internet, boosting funding for education and improving access to health care were Vruwink’s top concerns for this campaign, he said.
Vruwink is looking forward to helping dairy farmers across the state through his work on the state’s Dairy Task Force. The committee of 31 people will meet in December to begin prioritizing needs to determine future legislation to propose, Vruwink said.
The state’s gubernatorial race was not yet decided when The Gazette spoke with Vruwink. He said he hopes Democrat Tony Evers will win over Gov. Scott Walker but will work with whoever wins.The 43rd Assembly District includes parts of Rock, Jefferson, Walworth and Dane counties.
