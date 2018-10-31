Here’s what you need to know about voting Nov. 6.

Voting times: Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. still will be allowed to vote.

Voters might want to avoid heavy-voting times, typically when a poll opens, at lunchtime and around suppertime.

Photo ID: A voter must present a photo identification at the polls. Most voters will be able to use their driver’s licenses or state ID cards as their photo IDs.

Some out-of-date driver’s licenses can be used if they expired after Nov. 8, 2016.

Other forms of ID are acceptable. This website has more information: bringitwisconsin.com. Or contact your municipal clerk.

Registration: Residents must be registered to vote. Registration at municipal clerks’ offices continues through 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

Registration also is allowed on Election Day. A proof of residence is required. A driver’s license with correct address or state ID card will do the trick.

New this year: People may use a credit card statement with their address on it as proof. The statement does not have to be on paper. It can be on a smart phone; just so the poll worker can read it. As in the past, utility bills and bank statements also are proof.

To check if you are registered to vote, go online to https://myvote.wi.gov. This is also a great place to see what’s on your local ballot.

Janesville only: Janesville has moved three voting places in recent years, including one this year.

Those who voted at Edison Middle School now vote at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave. Those who voted at Washington Elementary School now vote at Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave. Those who voted at Franklin Middle School now vote at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 2940 Mineral Point Ave.

Campaigning at the polls: It’s not allowed within 100 feet of the doors to a polling place, but voters could encounter campaigners outside that limit.

A car with a political bumper sticker parked outside a polling place is an exception to this rule.

