Two Milton residents face off for the 43rd Assembly District seat Tuesday.
Democratic incumbent Don Vruwink takes on Republican Gabriel Szerlong to represent the district that covers parts of Rock, Walworth, Jefferson and Dane counties.
Vruwink, who was elected in 2016, seeks his second term in the Assembly.
Szerlong stepped down from his position as a legislative assistant in the Assembly earlier this year so he could campaign full time.
He ran for Milton School Board earlier this year but was eliminated in the primary.
Q: What do you think are the most important issues in this campaign?
Vruwink: He cited transportation funding, increasing access to broadband internet, boosting funding for education and improving access to health care as his top issues.
Szerlong: Lack of representation and leadership in the 43rd District is his largest concern. He believes Vruwink is not paying attention to issues that affect his constituents.
Q: The country is experiencing an opioid epidemic that some consider a public health crisis. Do you think the Legislature should do more, less or the same to support addicts and help them recover?
Vruwink: The Legislature has addressed some of the problems with opioids, he said, but there are other issues surrounding addiction that need attention. Vruwink wants more focus on the mental health problems that lead people toward substance abuse and addiction.
Szerlong: He believes the state should continue its Heroin, Opiate, Prevention and Education ( HOPE) Agenda and should require some of its measures to be enacted locally.
He also called for increased efforts to educate kids at young ages about drug use and drug abuse prevention.
Q: UW-Whitewater is located in the 43rd Assembly District. Do you support extending the UW System tuition freeze for four more years?
Vruwink: No. The UW System is having a difficult time retaining staff, he said. The system must be able to compensate highly-qualified staff members who attract students to their programs.
“The cost of everything we do keeps going up,” he said. “If we freeze things for too long, you cannot update and keep current with what is happening in the education world.”
Szerlong: Yes. He would vote to continue the tuition freeze because he understands the burden of paying student loans.
However, he does not believe the tuition freeze is sustainable. The state will need “newer, fresher ideas” in the future, he said.
