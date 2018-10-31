Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden announced in March that he would retire when his term ends in January, after 12 years as sheriff.
The announcement set off a three-way race to replace Spoden.
Troy Knudson, a commander at the sheriff’s office, defeated Gary Groelle in the Democratic primary. Groelle was a sheriff’s office captain who retired during the campaign.
Jude Maurer, also sheriff’s office captain, is running as a Republican. He was not opposed in the primary.
Maurer and Knudson both have long and varied careers in the sheriff’s office, both having worked in patrol and in the jail.
Spoden told The Gazette either man would make a great sheriff.
The Gazette asked the candidates these questions:
Q: Does supervision of patrol shifts need improvement?
Knudson: “The patrol bureau compiles a monthly report that shows staff ‘productivity,’ tracking activities such as number of citations written or arrests made.
“This quantitative measure subtly sends the message that more is better; however, that is not necessarily the case.
“A deputy who issues 10 municipal citations for drug possession to users who are leaving a problematic drug house does not have the same positive impact as a deputy would who makes a single arrest by writing a search warrant for that drug house and shutting it down. ...
“Transitioning our evaluation process from a quantitative measure to a more qualitative one ... may provide our patrol supervisors with a tool that will truly help our deputies to really address problems in our community rather than simply responding to the symptoms.”
Maurer: “Currently, three sergeants are assigned to each of the three patrol shifts with rotating days off in order to ensure at least one sergeant is covering the shift.
“Shift sergeants perform myriad duties, which reduces the amount of time they have for mentoring and providing quality control.
“For years, I have advocated for the return of a lieutenant to each shift in order for shift sergeants to be in our community mentoring and leading.
“As sheriff, I will add a lieutenant or master sergeant to each shift in order to allow our sergeants more time in our community.”
Q: What is the most significant change from current practices or policies that you would make?
Knudson: “I have been frustrated with our tightly limited role in our community. We address improper traffic or criminal behavior when it is observed or reported. We work to restore order in volatile situations.
“These actions are necessary and valuable, but frustration results when we return to fresh violations week after week with the same situations.
“At those times, we complain about other parts of the criminal-justice or social-services system that we do not know as well as we should and who we feel are responsible for not having properly addressed the underlying issues.
“I would like to see better cross-training of all of our employees so they are more connected with our community as well as our criminal-justice and social-services partners.
“When we come into contact with a criminal or quell an emergency situation, we can do better than just a quick handoff to ‘the system.’ We should improve follow-up to make sure that we are making the best criminal cases possible or that victims or even offenders are plugged into services to ensure that these situations do not occur over and over again.”
Maurer: “We need a more employee-focused or people-centered culture to ensure core values remain tangible and known within our ranks.
“Empowering and engaging employees at every level will increase their sense of pride, fellowship, and loyalty to the sheriff’s office and, in return, to our community.
“Forming a bureau of professional standards will aid in this endeavor, as it will increase transparency and accountability.”
Q: The sheriff’s office hired a black deputy recently, but he did not successfully complete training. This was the first black deputy to be hired in many years. How important is it to you to hire an African-American, and why?
Knudson: “It is critical to add African-Americans, preferably from our community, not only to our deputy ranks but to all ranks of our agency. This perspective will provide important insights and potential solutions to issues within our community.
“Additionally, this will improve our legitimacy and enhance trust with the relationship between the sheriff’s office and the African-American community.
“To attract these applicants, leaders at the sheriff’s office will need to work with leaders within the African-American community in an environment of trust and with a shared vision of what progress looks like.”
Maurer: “As sheriff, we will hire and retain those, regardless of race, who will work hard, remain ethical, and are willing to further themselves through advanced training and academic studies.
“Through my military experience, I feel the military provides one of the most diverse environments. Therefore, we will look at ways in which we can recruit and retain women and men who have served our country.”Q: As sheriff, how many hours do you think you will be working, on average, per week, excluding vacations and holidays? How many hours per week would you expect your captains, commanders and chief deputy to work?
Knudson: “Driving positive change within our criminal justice system and our community will require a great deal of effort. There is much to do, and those of us at this level of the organization approach our responsibilities as a passion and an altruistic service, often working beyond a regular 40-hour work week.
“At the same time, I recognize that as the next potential sheriff, I have a responsibility to the physical and mental welfare of our leaders and to their families. I expect a focused, dedicated and honest eight hours every day, but I also want to make sure that they have time and energy for their families and for their passions outside of the sheriff’s office, such as personal hobbies, church or civic service, or simply enjoying life.”
Maurer: “Excluding benefit time off, our command staff is expected to work a minimum of 40 hours per week. In order to incorporate a more employee-focused or people-centered culture, it is imperative I be approachable and visible. Therefore, I will report to work at 6:30 a.m. in order to interact with employees from first and third shift and remain at work until 4 p.m., which will allow interaction with second-shift employees.”
