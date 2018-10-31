TOWN OF DELAVAN
The town of Delavan and its fire department prefer to build a new fire station rather than repair the old one.
But they want to gauge community support first.
Town of Delavan voters on Tuesday will cast “yea” or “nay” votes in an advisory referendum.
The referendum reads: “The Town Hall Road Fire Station, constructed in 1973, no longer meets the demands of the town of Delavan. Should the town borrow up to $4 million to be repaid over 15 years to construct a new Fire Station to replace this station, as it needs major structural repairs and improvements documented by a recent engineering report?”
If voters approve the referendum and the town board OKs up to $4 million in borrowing, the estimated tax impact would be $34 for a house valued at $100,000.
The town has four fire stations around Delavan Lake, with the main station at 5698 Town Hall Road.
Basic repairs to the 45-year-old main station would cost more than $300,000, according to information on the town’s website.
A new fire station would provide space for large equipment, gender-specific sleeping and showering areas, updated systems for exhaust removal and air quality, and meeting and administrative space.
The town board could vote to borrow the money without going to referendum, Town Administrator John Olson said.
“The board decided to ask the voters for their opinion first since it is a large project funded by a substantial debt issue,” Olson wrote in an email. “And since it is advisory and not binding, the board could still end up voting independently and not follow the advisory referendum results.”
The Town of Delavan Fire Department is staffed by paid on-call volunteers, which means that firefighters are paid per call. The department also provides emergency medical services and performs water rescues on the lake.
